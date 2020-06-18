Zoe Kelton has been the leading scorer for College Station girls golf team and soon will become just the second Lady Cougar to play collegiately. But her dedication to the sport almost ended before she even reached high school.
Kelton started hitting golf balls in the front yard with her dad when she was 6 years old. She later began taking lessons at Briarcrest Country Club with her older sister and continued to play until sixth grade when she wanted to tryout for other sports. Kelton’s parents urged her to play golf again in eighth and ninth grade for the P.E. credit, but she wasn’t excited about the prospect.
More than four years later, she’s thankful for the extra push from her parents.
“By freshman year I started playing and I fell in love with my golf team,” Kelton said. “They’re really the reason that I’m still playing, and I do love the sport a lot, but it’s the community that I found that is why I’m still playing golf today.”
Kelton signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor last November, becoming the second Lady Cougar to sign with a college team. College Station’s Aimee Hodges is now a sophomore at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Kelton said veteran teammates like Hodges and Jamie Hendershot helped teach her how to be a leader. She also took to head coach Allison Rackley’s desire to create a team-based environment for the Lady Cougars despite the sport being played individually.
Rackley took over as the girls golf coach during Kelton’s freshman year, and Kelton showed how much her teammates meant to her that season when she remained on the JV team — leaving it would’ve dismantled it before the district tournament.
“Instead of trying to compete on the varsity level, she chose to stay down on the JV level, so that we could make a team and try to win district at the JV level,” Rackley said. “That was one of the moments that I remember about her just really stepping up and being a leader and putting team before individual.”
While maintaining a team-first attitude was important to Kelton, she also set goals for herself. After a rocky start to her senior season, she started to rebuild her mental game by reading golf books recommended by her father in the spring. In the team’s last tournament and regional preview at La Torretta on Feb. 28-29, Kelton set a new personal record of 76 to lead the team.
“When we got the call that the season was canceled, I was really upset at first, and then my dad reminded me that I made my goal,” Kelton said. “My goal was achieved of finishing the season No. 1 on the team. It may not have happened the way I wanted it to. It would have been nice to play district and regionals and possibly go to state again, but I still achieved my goal.”
Following her shortened senior season due to COVID-19, Kelton has continued to do anything she can to stay at the top of her game. She went back to her roots, hitting golf balls in her front yard. She eventually returned to Briarcrest (now called the City Course at the Phillips Event Center) and spends 11 hours a day either teaching young kids or practicing on the course with Hodges.
As for her goal for the upcoming season at UMHB, Kelton said she wants to make it into the team’s top five. Accomplishing it would mean beating five returning players and six freshman, but Kelton is up for the challenge.
She also said she’ll miss having fun with her College Station teammates. Whether it was bus rides with music blaring in the background, the dance parties or simply saying “Hi” to each other in the hallways, Kelton said she enjoyed being part of the tight-knit Lady Cougar family.
“[Team bonding] helped to create a safe place where girls didn’t feel like they had to be the best golfers that they could be,” Kelton said. “When they were freshmen they didn’t have to be super great, but we still love them and we were going to help them to mature into better golfers.”
