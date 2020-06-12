People moving to this area from cooler climes are often shocked the first summer at just how hot it gets. It’s not just the daytime highs, but also the humidity and the long duration of summer. Summer runs from May through September, if not longer, here.
Many of our spring vegetable garden plants can’t take the heat of summer, or at least cease producing well. Fortunately, we have several heat- and humidity-tolerant vegetables that are at home in hot weather. Here are a few of the summer performers in the veggie patch.
Okra thrives in hot and humid conditions. Its pods are best harvested while young and tender, about 2-4 days after blooming. There are many ways to prepare okra including fried, boiled, stewed with tomatoes, grilled, in the many variations of gumbo, and a host of other dishes from Africa through the Middle East to Indian cuisines. If the mucilage bothers you, there are ways to minimize or avoid this characteristic. I like to make lacto-fermented okra pickles, which is easy with the proper concentration of salt and water.
Southern peas, often referred to as cowpeas north of the “lilac-crape myrtle line,” are another staple of the south. In this group are blackeyes, purple hulls, zipper cream and crowder peas. Asparagus (aka yard-long) beans are a relative that also loves summer. There are few better examples of the superiority of home-grown vegetables than with fresh shelled southern peas.
Sweet potatoes take more than 100 days to develop their harvest of delicious roots and can take summer in stride. In the meantime, you can enjoy the leaves and tender shoot tips, which are also edible, a fact most gardeners are not aware of.
Malabar greens start slow but end up growing rapidly in the heat. The leaves and tender new shoots are edible, but like several of our southern summer veggies are mucilaginous. (I like that word better than slimy!)
Molokhia is a popular green in the eastern Mediterranean region. It goes by several different names and spellings depending on the culture and country where it is grown. Soups and dishes with rice and lamb are among the many ways it can be prepared.
Amaranth is also known as pigweed but is edible. Choose a type bred for the vegetable garden with large tender leaves such as Red Stripe Leaf or Red Leaf. Purslane, another weed, also comes in vegetable garden varieties such as Goldgelber, Goldberg and Red Gruner, which are available from garden seed suppliers. Edible weeds? Hey if you can’t beat ’em, eat ’em.
Here are a few tips to keep your garden in top shape through the summer with a minimum of time and effort:
Maintain a 3-inch layer of mulch around plants. You’ve heard of the many benefits of mulch, so I won’t repeat them here. Save water, save the plants and save the gardener from hoeing weeds in the heat.
Irrigate deeply and infrequently for best results. Apply enough water to wet a sandy soil about a foot deep and a clay soil 6- to 8-inches deep in a single or split into two applications a week, depending on soil type and temperatures. Remember too that overwatering can be equally devastating, especially when drainage is poor. Soggy soil conditions combined with blazing hot sunny weather can kill a plant in a matter of days.
Consider installing drip irrigation to save water and avoid wetting plant leaves, which promotes disease. Drip systems are available in local retail stores or by mail order. Also purchase a timer to take the work and waste out of watering the garden.
Build the soil in areas not in production by incorporating organic matter, which will decompose rapidly and be ready for your fall planting time in late summer. Southern peas make a good summer cover crop to build the soil, especially if they are mowed down and turned into the soil before developing pods.
Another option for nonproductive areas is to put the blistering summer sun to work in a process called solarizing, which uses the sun’s heat to kill weed seeds, nematodes and certain other problem pests in the upper few inches of soil. Look for the free soil solarization publication on the Aggie Horticulture website for more info.
Finally, drink plenty of water when working outdoors. The hot humid weather can be dangerous. Use sunscreen with a high SPF rating and try to avoid extended time out in the sun during the heat of the day. Many of the sun’s dangers go unnoticed until they sneak up on you.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, I’ll be hosting a free online class on Gardening in Containers. To register for this and other gardening classes go to: www.eventbrite.com and search for the series Gardening in the Gulf Coast. If you can’t view it at 10 a.m. register anyway, and you’ll receive a link to view the taped class later.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
