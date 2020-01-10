A Bryan man convicted of stabbing another man in April 2018 has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.
A Brazos County jury found Wakeem Mathis Jr. guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.
Officials said Mathis attacked a friend with a knife at the Shamrock Apartments April 11.
Police said the victim had stab wounds to the arms, abdomen, chest, neck, face and back. Officers said a trail of blood led to Mathis' home.
