A Bryan man convicted of stabbing another man in April 2018 has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

A Brazos County jury found Wakeem Mathis Jr. guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.

Officials said Mathis attacked a friend with a knife at the Shamrock Apartments April 11.

Police said the victim had stab wounds to the arms, abdomen, chest, neck, face and back. Officers said a trail of blood led to Mathis' home.

