Former Brenham standout Dane Acker signed with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, according to MLB Pipeline writer Jim Callis.
The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the fourth round with the 127th overall pick. According to Callis, Acker received a $447,400 signing bonus, the full slot value of the 127th pick.
In 2017, Acker went 5-2 with a 1.79 ERA his senior season at Brenham, earning honorable mention on the TSWA all-state team.
He was 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts this year in a coronavirus-shortened junior season with Oklahoma.
(0) comments
