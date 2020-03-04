The Texas A&M baseball team has postponed Wednesday's midweek matchup against Abilene Christian due to the potential for inclement weather in the area, according to a release from the program.
The game will be made up on a later date.
Tickets for Wednesday night's game will be valid for the rescheduled game, per the athletic department's rain out policy.
