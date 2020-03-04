Rain at Blue Bell Park

The field at Blue Bell Park rests under a tarp, and the video board displays a weather radar map during a weather delay Thursday night. Game 1 of No. 17 Texas A&M’s three-game series with No. 7 Mississippi State was postponed after a two-hour delay. The teams will open the series with a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday then wrap it up with Game 3 at 2 p.m. Saturday.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M baseball team has postponed Wednesday's midweek matchup against Abilene Christian due to the potential for inclement weather in the area, according to a release from the program.

The game will be made up on a later date.

Tickets for Wednesday night's game will be valid for the rescheduled game, per the athletic department's rain out policy. 

