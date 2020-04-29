David Presley (Eagle, March 31) said he chooses Zeus to turn to for help with the coronavirus. His sarcastic questions and statements pertaining to Christianity portrayed a man enjoying his freedom of speech to push the buttons of believers.
He and others who share his contempt for Christians lack understanding and knowledge of the Bible. The Old Testament is the history of the Israelites and the God of Creation. Their covenant included the foods they were not to eat (such as swine and shellfish, mentioned by Presley).
The New Testament does not have these provisions for Christians. This is what James W. Carter (Eagle, April 4) touched on in his response to Presley.
Millions of people choose the God of the Bible to turn to for help in all times. If you're really looking for clarity, you'll find it in Him.
MARY SUE RIBARDO
Bryan
