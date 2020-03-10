College Station City Council members approved amendments on Monday evening that create a limit for non-natural surfaces in residential developments.
Prior to the amendments to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance, there were no restrictions to how much impervious — or water-limiting — surface was on a piece of property. Engineering Services and Construction Inspections Manager Anthony Armstrong said the changes were mostly prompted to assist with drainage problems in older neighborhoods — many of which don’t have gutters, detention ponds and similar structures. Most homes in the city already meet the requirement, Armstrong said. The regulation is aimed at new construction and redevelopment.
Armstrong said the regulation would ensure that the development would remain compatible with the drainage systems.
“It’s really just there for these kind of extreme cases where we’re seeing people approaching the 100% mark on their lot,” Armstrong said. “That’s generating massive drainage concerns, and down the line if we are all doing that, we are going to have systems that don’t function.”
Armstrong’s presentation defined impervious surfaces as any portion of a site occupied by materials or construction that limits the absorption of water by covering the natural land surface. Surfaces include parking, rooftops, patios, decking, stone and more. Alternative materials for landscaping in non-load-bearing areas and the water surface area within the walls of pools are not considered impervious surfaces. Gapped decking is calculated as 50% of the proposed decked area.
Armstrong said that buildings and concrete surfaces make up most of the impervious surfaces that people have on their properties.
While there was already a rule that said people can only cover up to half of their property with space for parking, Armstrong said it could not mitigate the drainage issues that could occur since properties could be covered with other non-parking related impervious surfaces.
During the meeting, City Manager Bryan Woods said that all existing lots are grandfathered in with whatever is on their property.
The maximum percentages of impervious cover varies based on zoning districts. Armstrong said the majority of single-family homes are within general suburban districts, which the amendment allows to have about 55% of the land covered by impervious surfaces.
Six people spoke against the changes during Monday’s meeting. Dennis McMillin said he wanted more studies to look into unintended consequences, such as crowded street parking due to people being unable to create parking on their properties. McMillin expressed concern with crowded streets causing a danger for people and emergency vehicles trying to travel through neighborhoods.
McMillin also said that other things — such as finding ways to improve existing stormwater infrastructure and incentives for the use of more porous materials — should be taken into account before the amendment was passed.
“There are many, many different things we have to consider. ... It’s a very complex issue that involves developers, builders, homeowners [and] regulators,” McMillin said.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Councilwoman Linda Harvell voted against the motion to approve the amendments. Mooney said the new regulation could restrict builders from creating a larger size home without building a two-story home, which could be difficult for some residents who prefer or need one-story houses. Mooney said he wanted a regulation that could be “more in sync with the size of the home, the type of home and what is available as far as land is concerned on that property.”
Councilman Dennis Maloney said he thought the change was an important decision for the well-being of the city’s residents.
“I don’t want to wait until it’s too late,” Maloney said. “I think this is reasonable. ... We have to look after the safety and welfare and the infrastructure that College Station has.”
On Monday, council members also approved a $1.3 million contract with Core Construction for site improvements for the new city hall building. The site work will be complete by the summer, and the project will be done in 2022. The price for building construction will be presented at the April 23 council meeting.
Additionally, a $2.6 million contract with Larry Young Paving Inc. was approved for the construction of the Francis Drive rehabilitation project.
For more information on Monday’s meeting, including presentations about the annual financial report, the neighborhood conservation overlay and more, visit blog.cstx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.