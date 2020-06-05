With most of the cleanup at the ranch house done I'm focusing more effort on the inside tasks like windows and air conditioners. With the July heat ramping up it is a relief to be working in the A/C cooled house.
Ranch House Rehab: Episode 19, The Last of July
Ben Tedrick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Friends remember Seana Mitchell as enthusiastic artist, dependable worker
-
College Station police: Drive-by investigation leads to drug arrest
-
Bryan demonstration against racism, police violence draws hundreds
-
Police: Bryan woman arrested after 4-year-old found wandering unsupervised
-
The Eagle's 2010s All-Decade Brazos Valley Softball Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.