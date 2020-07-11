‘Acting and being,’ reflected in windows

In the mid-20th century, theologians and philosophers often discussed “act and being” as categories to describe our humanness. This was an abbreviated phrase for distinguishing “what a person does” and “how a person is characteristically and personality-wise.” There is something to this description of “act and being” related to the church I’ve served in Bryan since 2007.
In 1965, First Presbyterian Church of Bryan contracted with the Smith Glass Studio in Fort Worth to design and manufacture 11 windows for the church’s new sanctuary, based on a theme of “covenant,” which, from God’s “side,” is a deal or promise of immeasurable faithfulness pledged and demonstrated from God to the world and the peoples of the world.
Gordon William Smith co-owned Smith Glass, focusing on architectural arts. It was operational less than three years when a contract was signed with the church here. The windows are comprised of colored glass fragments — called “faceted glass” — which are arranged in designs portraying Biblical stories, held together with a gray, rough-grained epoxy similar to cement.
Smith and his studio artisans engaged in the acting and the doing to construct the windows of this project. Each one of them, however, as an artist used skills that were based in each one’s personal life with particular relationships, experiences, memories and characteristics. These additional elements comprised their being — the inner and relatable person each one is.
After 13 years, only this week did I say to myself: “You ponder these works of art better to comprehend the Biblical stories they each illustrate, but what about the person whose creativity and skill — with his studio team — made them possible? While the windows testify to the skill of the supervising artist (Mr. Smith), who was he actually?”
Online research indicates, in many aspects, his was a fascinating life story or — in the words of Judeo-Christian faith traditions — a life-witness.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in English literature from SMU, he served during World War II as a landing craft and landing ship Naval officer in the Pacific, then earned an M.A. from Columbia University before studying Italian sculpting and mosaic art in Europe. Smith’s equal — if not deeper — passion, though, was for Native American life and art. He was introduced to that culture when he was 5 years old. Through his teen years before World War II, and through his adulthood after, he returned to Plains Indian locales, many times to visit the Ogalala Lakota Sioux at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
Knowing this, I have an enhanced appreciation for a faceted-glass artist who was equally a genuine human being, flawed (I’m sure), yet who sensed how God’s graciousness is to be shared. He first made authentic “people connections” 95 years ago with those whose descendants have protested for the sanctity of land deeded to them by the United States government, yet most often without guarantees of respect and legal protection for boundaries or resources.
Act and being, creating and relating — those are aspects of each person being who we are. Not everyone is an accomplished artist. Such skills can be natural, as well as cultivated; but those natural skills for “doing” and “acting” are never enriched so much as when there is genuine, respectful caring for others.
In addition to faceted glass windows in a Presbyterian church’s sanctuary, I’m glad a Methodist named Gordon W. Smith demonstrated ongoing regard for peoples whom too many others have sadly disregarded. That’s a life-witness, and more: It’s an example of “act and being” for generations following, whether you ever design or create works of art.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
