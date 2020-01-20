Brazos Valley Restaurant Association in partnership with Gordon Foods and Texas A&M Hotel present Dinner Under The Stars 2020 on Jan. 26. Tickets cost $100. For more information, find the event at eventbrite.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Martin Luther King Jr. March and Program, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. Hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the march and program is a time to remember and celebrate the life, accomplishments, and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. The march will begin at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan at 10 a.m. It will continue two miles to Kemp Elementary School where there will be a program with speakers and music. When the program concludes at 1 p.m., transportation back to Sadie Thomas Park will be provided.
MLK Event, 6 to 8 p.m. Grace Bible Church Southwood, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S., College Station. A discussion about how the gospel leads us to peace and racial reconciliation in the body of Christ.
TUESDAY
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
Officers’ Wives’ Club Gourmet Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. If you are a wife or widow of an active duty or retired military officer and interested in joining OWC, please call 979-219-6991 for more information.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Coalition of the Brazos Valley Veteran’s Organizations, 5:30 p.m. Council of Government. Gerry Hince, 979-778-1835.
Brazos Valley Stitchers Membership Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. Everyone interested in the art of embroidery is invited to attend. Topic: florentine and related embroidery. Stitchers and Visitors may bring any stitching project to work on during this discussion.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba Fitness Classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
Nutrition Education, 11 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors 55 and older. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sibling Tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of fun stuff, get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.