Sunday
Join the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley at 10:30 a.m. for a virtual all-ages Sunday morning service on www.brazos-uu.org and view previously recorded videos on facebook.com/uucbv/videos. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., gain access to live all-ages religious education, all-ages worship and virtual gatherings.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is now holding online worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Find on Facebook and YouTube at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church — BCS. You are now able to worship from your car in the church parking lot. Simply pull in and tune in to 95.5-FM. Please plan to stay in your car throughout the worship service. Drive-thru communion begins at 10:30 a.m., following the service.
Faith United Church is holding a weekly Zoom webinar worship service at 10:30 a.m. To join the webinar, visit Faith United Church Bryan, TX on Facebook.
Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live service at 11 a.m. The stream will also be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org/index.php/.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station will live-stream our worship service on Facebook Live on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the week, at noontime on Friday, a time of prayer together will be streamed on Facebook. Pastors Jonathan and Caressa Murray are available for help and consultation. Sermons and other information may be found at www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 694-7700
First Presbyterian Church is holding worship service online at 10:45 a.m. For online services, visit fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church is providing service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
St Francis Episcopal Church will worship with a livestream through Facebook at 10:50 a.m. Click on the “Videos” button on the Facebook page to join the livestream. For more information, visit sfch.org.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St., Downtown Bryan, invites the community to join our virtual worship service. The Sunday service is posted on our Facebook page at 7:30 a.m. each Sunday. Morning (8 a.m.), Noonday (noon) and Evening Prayer (5:15 p.m.) is also on weekdays on Facebook Live. facebook.com/saintandrewsbcs. Call 979-822-5176 or email office@standrewsbcs.org for more information about Saint Andrew’s.
Ongoing
School for Spiritual Direction and Formation is accepting applications through June 30. This three-year school is a path along your journey toward what God calls you to be. Classes normally meet monthly at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan, but during the pandemic are meeting via Zoom. See www.schoolforspiritualdirection.org/ for more information and an application.
