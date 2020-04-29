As I read the Opinions page on Easter Sunday, I was reminded why I'm proud to live in Bryan-College Station. I loved both editorial cartoons: the "Hope" one regarding COVID-19, with the Bible verse, "Let light shine in the darkness," and the one graphically depicting the agony Jesus suffered on the cross, with the crown of thorns and the nail spikes.
I loved Dr. Don McLeroy's opinion piece about how Peter was completely transformed because of Jesus's resurrection.
And I loved the editorial about how we can still "... celebrate Jesus and his promise of life everlasting united, but not physically together."
Reading my paper on Sunday just reminded me why I'm proud to live here and have a local newspaper with content so encouraging and so appropriate for Easter Sunday.
Thank you.
STEVE McDANIEL
College Station
