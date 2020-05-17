Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Broken Blossoms (1919): I’ve always wanted to see this legendary silent weepy directed by D.W. Griffith and starring Lillian Gish. And it did not disappoint. Lillian plays her speciality: a miserable waif. This time she’s the abused daughter of a brutal boxer (Donald Crisp) in a dodgy section of London. As she suffers beautifully, she is noticed by a gentle Chinese immigrant shopkeeper (Richard Barthelmess) who not only takes pity on her, but also falls in love with her. Make sure you have the tissues at the ready for this one.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
The Stolen Jools (1931): This very silly short film was made as a fundraiser for the National Vaudeville Artists Tuberculosis Sanitarium, and sponsored by Chesterfield cigarettes! What’s fun about it is the fact that it’s a parade of stars making fun of their movie images. As it was a charitable venture, stars from lots of studios agreed to appear, so in about 20 minutes you can see a terrific cross-section of the biggest stars of the early ’30s. Laurel and Hardy are a highlight, not to mention a naughty (not) Joan Crawford.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Liberty: Mother of Exiles (2019): The Statue of Liberty is one of my favorite things in the world, and I thought I knew a lot about it. Turns out I had lots more to learn from this excellent documentary. The origin story of this most iconic American symbol is fascinating. I think the aspect of the story that surprised me the most was learning about the little community that used to exist on tiny Liberty Island. There are interviews with people who actually grew up there. Imagine Lady Liberty essentially being in your backyard! Also, if you love Lady Liberty, you must read Jack Finney’s amazing novel Time and Again.
Now streaming on HBO GO / HBO NOW.
The Burglar (1957): I really enjoyed this grungy and hard-bitten little noir from the late 1950s. Dan Duryea, who specialized in playing super-creepy bad guys, really pulls out something new this time around. Yep, he’s a criminal, but he’s kind of a regular guy, and we root for him. It doesn’t hurt that his girlfriend is Jayne Mansfield. The real bad guy of the piece is a corrupt cop played by Mickey Shaughnessy. There’s some great location shooting in Atlantic City as well.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
