As we struggle to contain this pandemic, a few "essential" types of businesses have been allowed to stay open. Our community is trusting these businesses to do their best to keep their customers, employees and the community safe.
I'd like to compliment H-E-B on taking this responsibility seriously by controlling the number of people in their stores and impressing upon customers the importance of staying six feet apart.
Other stores should do the same or should be shut down.
LUCY DECKARD
College Station
