Here's a list of Bryan-College Station food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

The latest reporting on how area businesses and residents are being affected by the coronavirus

Below is a list of Bryan-College Station restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Bryan-College Station restaurants

Business name Pickup Delivery Phone Address
Abeulos Yes Yes 979-260-3400 840 University Drive, College Station
Casa Rodriguez Yes Yes 979-314-2213 300 N Bryan Ave, Bryan
C&J BBQ Yes Yes 979-776-8969 4304 Harvey Road, College Station
C&J BBQ Yes Yes 979-696-7900 105 Southwest Parkway, College Station
C&J BBQ Yes Yes 979-822-6033 1010 South Texas Avenue, Bryan
Double Dave's Pizza Works Yes Yes 979-822-3283 2305 Boonville Rd, Bryan
Double Dave's Pizza Works Yes Yes 979-764-3283 1410 Texas Ave, College Station
Double Dave's Pizza Works Yes Yes 979-696-3283 3505 Longmire Dr, College Station
El Don Chente Yes Yes 979-485-9374 712 E Villa Maria Rd Suite 110, Bryan
Mr. G’s Italian Pizzeria Yes No 979-822-6747 201 W. 26th, Bryan
Little Caesar’s Yes Yes 979-696-0191 2501 Texas Ave South, Suite 101 College Station
Little Caesar’s Yes Yes 979-776-7171 2290 Boonville Road, Suite 900 Bryan
Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery Yes Yes 979-485-9841 3310-A E 29th St, Bryan
Marco's Yes Yes 979-690-7770 1842 Graham Road, College Station
Marco's Yes Yes 979-485-9500 700 University Drive E, Suite 202-B, College Station
Ozona Grill and Bar Yes No 979-694-4618 520 Harvey Rd., College Station
Papa John’s Pizzaworks Yes Yes 979-846-3600 1741 University Drive East, College Station
Papa John’s Pizzaworks Yes Yes 979-680-0508 1740 Rock Prairie Road, College Station
RX Pizza Yes Yes 979-721-9158 200 W. 26th Street, Bryan
RX Pizza Yes Yes 979-774-4942 1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200, College Station
The Village Cafe Yes No 979-703-8514 210 W. 26th, Bryan
Wings ‘N More SouthWood Valley Yes Yes 979-694-8966 3230 South Texas, College Station
Wings ‘N More University Yes Yes 979-691-2100 1511 University Drive East, College Station
Wings ‘N More Express Highway 21 Yes Yes 2612 Highway 21 East Bryan
Wings ‘N More Express Villa Maria Yes Yes 1561 West Villa Maria Bryan
 

