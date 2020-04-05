While the coronavirus brought an abrupt end to livestock shows throughout the state, local FFA and 4-H members were still able to sell their animals and projects thanks to the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show taking its annual auction online.
The premium auction, which ran from 8 p.m. March 28 to 8 a.m. March 30, brought in $144,000 and add-ons will continue until May 1 with forms available on the BCYLS website. Operated by Coleman and Patterson, the auction saw 2,400 total bids with 84 buyers.
Rudder High School student Courtney Thurman, who was named this year’s BCYLS queen, said she is maintaining a positive attitude despite not getting the opportunity to show her animals or do the same things as previous title holders.
“I think we all need to remain pretty thankful and blessed that we still have the opportunities that we were given, like the online sale,” she said.
As this year’s queen, Thurman said, she can still serve the show in getting buyers and sponsors lined up for next year and talking to exhibitors about the 2021 show.
“We’re just very thankful for those people who have been so helpful and generous and tried to make sure that this went as smoothly as possible,” she said.
For Austin Wixson, a senior at College Station High School, said it was a “heartbreaker” to learn the show had to be canceled at the last minute, noting it would have been his last chance to show before graduation.
The money brought in through the online auction does help cover some of the costs put into their projects.
“Basically, this whole process is something different than the past years,” he said. “It didn’t go as planned, but it still helps out a lot with all these people stepping up and stuff, so I really appreciate all the adults and companies that came together and tried to make something at least for all of us to take part in.”
In the premium auction, the bidders were putting money toward the exhibitors, but did not get the project itself. Some students sold their animal projects for market value, while others either kept their projects or found private buyers.
Fiona Meyer, of College Station, said her children were not as impacted as others because their only animal project was a heifer, but the experience showed her how strong and supportive the livestock community is in Texas and especially in Brazos County.
“Just the fact that they put the premium auction together and got it organized and online as quickly as they did was fantastic,” she said. They also went to the BTHO Coronavirus show held at BCR Ventures in Bryan after the Houston Livestock Show was canceled.
Kaylee Herd, a senior at Rudder, did not realize San Antonio would be the last time she would get to show her animals saying she was devastated when she learned her other shows were canceled.
“It was gone before even kind of started,” she said.
She ended up with about $1,200 in the online auction, and some of that will go toward her college education as she plans to attend Texas A&M to study animal science.
“It ended faster than we expected it to, but started something new,” she said.
It has taught her to not take anything for granted.
“Our world can come to a halt in the blink of an eye and everything can be gone,” she said, thankful for the time the change in schedule has given her to spend time with her family before college.
