Social distancing is not enough to protect us at the grocery store or the gas pump. We need public hand-washing stations and we need them yesterday.
By now, everyone in Bryan and College Station knows to stay at home unless shopping for essentials. But when we're out there getting what we need, we touch shared surfaces and then return to our cars and handle our keys, steering wheels and cell phones.
The solution can be put in place in a day. At the gas pump, we need disposable towels that can serve as a barrier between us and the nozzle or keypad. At the grocery store, we need utility sinks hooked up to garden hoses and equipped with soap and automatic towel dispensers.
Social distancing forces us to accept staggering economic costs; yet washing our hands before and after going to the grocery store can be one of the cheapest ways to save many, many lives. Please encourage stores to do this. I'll gladly volunteer my assistance.
ROBERT ZEDRIC
Bryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.