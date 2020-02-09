The Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association is taking nominations for its 2020 Hall of Honor.
According to a Blinn press release, the association “annually recognizes Blinn College District distinguished alumni, and business leaders and others with ties to Blinn who have made an impact on their communities or professions.”
This year’s luncheon will be Sept. 25 at noon in the Brenham Campus Student Center. Honorees are recognized at a luncheon during Blinn’s homecoming week activities.
“The Hall of Honor event is an opportunity to recognize a distinguished alumni or civic leader who is affiliated with Blinn and has made a positive impact in their community or in their profession,” said Clint Kolby, chairman of the Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association. “Past honorees have included persons who have contributed to local, state or national activities and business leaders who have made a significant impact in the world that we live in.”
The 2019 inductees were Blinn alumni Jeane Block Spencer, Randy French and Diane Pieper, and former Blinn professor and trustee Charles Heller.
Nomination forms are available at www.blinn.edu/alumni/nomination.html. The deadline to submit nominations is June 12.
