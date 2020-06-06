A Bryan man was arrested Thursday on a felony drug charge when, according to police, synthetic marijuana was found in his car.
Bryan police say they were called to a home on 24th Street around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call where the caller hung up. At the home, authorities found a woman whose head and neck were covered in bruises. The woman said Diego Andrew Tarin, 22, hit her in the head with a closed fist, a report notes.
Tarin arrived at the home and was detained. Officers searched his car and noted a handgun and package of marijuana on the front seat was visible, a report states. A search led to the discovery of a small amount of Xanax, additional marijuana and more than 46 grams of synthetic marijuana.
Tarin is charged with manufacture and delivery of synthetic marijuana, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; misdemeanor possession of Xanax, and assault family violence, a Class Amisdemeanor.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $34,000 bond.
