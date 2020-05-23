A Bryan man was arrested Thursday morning on charges of dealing cocaine which, police say, he tried to dispose of in a sewer drain.
According to Bryan police, an officer patrolling South Texas Avenue around 9:30 a.m. pulled over a vehicle, which came to stop in the 500 block of Maloney Avenue. The officer spoke with the driver, Christopher James Lee Gilbert Jr., 21. The officer noted marijuana in the front seat, and Gilbert surrendered, a report notes.
Backup officers arrived, and as police searched through Gilbert’s car, they found a digital scale, more than 20 grams of marijuana, several bullets, empty plastic bags and a sports drink bottle with cocaine residue inside, police said. A plastic bag of cocaine that had been ripped open was also found, a report states. In an adjacent sewer drain, officers found two bags of cocaine that matched the plastic bags found in the car, authorities said.
Gilbert is charged with delivery of 12.1 grams of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and three misdemeanors: marijuana possession, fleeing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $37,350 bond.
