A College Station man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he broke into a woman’s apartment and tried to assault her.
According to College Station police, authorities responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the reports of an argument. Upon arriving, authorities spoke with a woman who said when she had arrived home Saturday, Lamon Burleson, 24, whom she knows, came out of a broom closet behind her front door and charged at her in an aggressive manner. The woman says she asked Burleson to leave, and when he did not, she called her mother and asked her to call police, then attempted to call authorities herself. Police said Burleson took the phone from the woman and eventually threw it down and broke it. According to police, Burleson did not injure the woman, but pushed her several times.
Burleson told police he had used two knives to jimmy a lock on Friday night and had hid in the apartment until the woman returned Saturday morning, a report notes.
Burleson is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; interference with an emergency call, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, and assault family violence, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
