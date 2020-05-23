The Brazos County Appraisal District sent out notices earlier this month, and its chief appraiser said Friday that overall valuations increased about 4% in terms of the taxable value over the previous year.
Chief Appraiser Mark Price said that the average taxable value of a home in Brazos County this year is $263,603, up from $254,994 in 2019.
“Some of the neighborhoods are going to go up a bit and some of them will go down, but it’s fairly similar to previous years,” he said.
Price said that this year’s appraisals were based on conditions as of Jan. 1 and do not include any potential effects on home values created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Price said he understood taxpayers’confusion.
“We’ve been told [by Gov. Greg Abbott] that any change in that would require the legislature to act on it, and that he doesn’t have the authority to do it — nor do I,” Price said. “So we have to follow the tax code as it reads.”
The appraisal district’s office remains closed as a safety precaution, Price said. He said numerous taxpayers had filed appeals online, and he encouraged residents to file appeals and share more information about their property.
“I’d just ask people to be patient. We’ll get to you and we’ll work with you as much as we can as far as getting everything through,” Price said.
