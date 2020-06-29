EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Texas A&M’s 66th annual Beef Cattle Short Course will be offered online this year Aug. 3-5. The event features cattle education programs from industry experts. For more information, visit beefcattleshortcourse.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Adult Take Home Kits: Bullet Journals, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. The library is providing a bullet journal, pen, mini ruler and a random roll of washi tape. Ages 18 and older. Pick up a kit while supplies last. First come, first served. Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov or 209-5600.
Native Americans To-Go Bags: Ages 5 to 8, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Read how one tribe explained the Big Dipper, and then make the Big Dipper shine on your bedroom wall. There will be instructions for how to make moccasins out of paper bags, a history on the Native Americans who used to live in College Station, and how to say a few words in their language. Bags limited.
Brazos County Health District press conference, 4:30 p.m. Updates from Brazos County health officials on the local reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch live at theeagle.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Texas Coal Wars panel discussion, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Online event. Free. Discussion centered around the proposed reopening of the Gibbons Creek coal plant in Grimes County. Panelists include a Texas A&M climate scientist and an associate professor of environmental and occupational health. https://fightinggoliath.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.