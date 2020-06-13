The coronavirus pandemic has taught College Station High School senior Jensen McMurray to live in the moment as she saw the rest of her traditional senior year be taken away.
“I’d already been trying to live in the moment my senior year because everyone tells you it’s over before you know,” she said. “It’s funny that ours was really over before we even really knew it at all. … I think we’re all going to remember to appreciate those moments more.”
When McMurray and her friends were getting ready to come back from spring break, she said, they were looking forward to really getting to enjoy the last few months of senior year.
When spring break was extended for a week and then a few more weeks, she said, there was a sense of disbelief among she and her classmates. Speaking before the last day of classes, she said, it was still hard to believe they would not walk through the CSHS hallways again as students.
“It’s an odd place to be,” she said about distance learning. “We want to be in school, but at the same time, we were checked out mentally.”
A skill she has learned with the transition to online school is self-motivation and how to get her work done without the encouragement of her classmates and teachers. She has also used the time at home to work out and be healthy.
The most difficult part of the situation, she said, was being away from her friends and missing out on opportunities she had been looking forward to, such as attending her fourth and final Student Council conference.
“For everyone, it’s been everything that we’ve been preparing for got cut short,” she said, adding some students have been working all four years for moments that were canceled.
While she missed her learning in her classes, especially calculus and physics, she said, she missed her friends the most.
“I was really relying on this time, like the end of our senior year, to be when we kind of get to say goodbye to our friends for a while because who knows if we’re going to see a lot of these people again,” she said. “Even if I wasn’t the closest to them in high school, it was just like getting to share these memories and finish it out with them, even get a chance to make new friendships and stuff like that. I think I was really relying on that time to get to like say goodbye and be OK with leaving.”
The students will get a little sense of normalcy — albeit delayed — as they graduate at 8 p.m. June 27 at Cougar Field.
“Even though everything else is totally new and crazy, we have no clue what’s going happen, we know that we will get that, and think that’s really comforting,” she said.
