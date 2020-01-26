When it comes to learning the bee business nothing beats "hands on experience" at a real bee yard!
There are tried and true methods to becoming a beekeeper and with the resources available on the internet and at your local bee club you too can learn what the buzz is all about. Come along as beekeeper and removal specialist Chris Barnes of Cornerstone Honey Bees inspects several hives during this mid-winter checkup & feeding on January 25th, 2020.
For more information about beekeeping in the Brazos Valley check out the following websites:
The Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association
Cornerstone Honey Bees
https://cornerstonehoneybees.com/
The Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bvbeekeepers/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.