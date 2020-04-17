College Station city council members unanimously agreed in a Thursday meeting to donate to Brazos Feed it Forward — a program developed by locally owned independent restaurant owners to make meals for the community’s frontline workers.
Donations to Brazos Feed it Forward fund the prepared meals from local independent restaurants.
City Manager Bryan Woods said program leaders recently approached College Station and other governing and academic entities about supporting the effort. Council members agreed to match up to $40,000 of what other entities in the community donate. If others do not come forward with a match within the next week, the council will address the issue again at an upcoming meeting to discuss donating on its own.
Woods said that this donation, and others that the city might think about supporting, could be paid for with contingency money or program money that is not being used due to COVID-19 responses. No line items in the budget would need to be removed to make the donation.
Council members also gave city staff direction on how to move forward with several items, including potential economic and community recovery efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One idea, which the council has not taken action on yet, was a small business bridge loan program. The goal would be to provide working capital with the loan for small businesses while they wait to get more permanent funding, according to a presentation given at the meeting. The loan would be administered through the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and would use $250,000 from College Station’s economic development fund. Applicants could receive up to $25,000 each. The program will be considered at the council’s meeting next week.
The council also weighed in on the recently formed Operation Restart — a partnership between College Station, the city of Bryan, Brazos County, the county health district and the BCS Chamber of Commerce. The goal of the partnership is to create guidelines for how businesses could safely reopen after shelter-in-place orders are removed.
At the start of the year, council members attended a day-long retreat where they updated their strategic plan and outlined goals for the city’s near future. Considering the change in circumstances due to the pandemic, council members said they were willing to remove some items from the initial list, such as the creation of a new city branding strategy. City staff is working to update the strategic plan based on Thursday’s discussion. Council will have a chance to approve the edited version.
To listen to Thursday’s full meeting, visit cstx.gov/cstv19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.