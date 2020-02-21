Friday
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, Grass-fed beef and pork, and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
Leach Teaching Gardens Hullabloomers program, 9 to 10:30 a.m. 600 John Kimbrough Blvd. TAMU Campus. Program: “Fishing Fun.” Bring your children aged 3-7 to The Gardens and embark on a kid-friendly, hands-on, nature-based adventure. Each Hullabloomers class will bring science, art, music, and outdoor exploration together to engage your child’s natural curiosity about the wonderful world around them. Snacks are provided. A registered parent or guardian must stay with the child. Tickets $15 per child. Details: Michelle Abney at 458-8456 or michelle.abney@ag.tamu.edu. gardens.tamu.edu/hullabloomers/.
Saturday
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden Open Day Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peckerwood Garden, 20559 Farm to Market 359, Hempstead. Members free, non-members $10. Registration and details: 979-826-3232. info@peckerwoodgarden.org.
Tuesday
Brazos County Master Gardener Community Education Event — “When Good Gardens Go Bad,” 7 p.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan. Gardens do not take care of themselves. Poor soil, pests, disease, fungus, and inclement weather can ruin plants and a gardener’s zeal. Judy Barrett offers safe, practical, and inexpensive advice for handling common garden problems and challenges. Free and open to the public. brazosmg.com or 823-0129.
Thursday
“Garden Success” radio show with Skip Richter, county extension agent—horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, noon to 1 p.m. Listen to Richter’s advice on gardening in the Brazos Valley on KAMU-FM 90.9. Call in garden questions at 845-5689 or email gardensuccess@tamu.edu.
Upcoming
Feb. 28: “Leap into Spring” seminar sponsored by the Grimes County Master Gardeners, 10 a.m. to noon. Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Lane, Plantersville (near the junction of F.M. 1774 and Texas 105). Learn how to prepare your landscape for spring and some early spring gardening tips. No registration is required. Gardening literature will be available to take home.
