The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department. Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted March 10 through April 28.
Bryan
Walgreens, 2350 Boonville Road – 100.
2818 Sona Food Mart, 902 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 89. Improper cold holding temperature, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Aggieland Truck Stops, 5943 E. Texas 21 – 91. Inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper hot holding temperature, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Babylon Café/Naya International, 3700 S. Texas Ave. – Permit suspended on March 12, Compliance on March 13. 85 on April 23. Food not separated and protected, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper date marking and disposition, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, improper cold holding temperature.
Day & Night, 1814 Palasota Drive – Compliance. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food establishment permit not current/valid, improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Elotes El Buen Pastor, 890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 93. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unapproved sewage/wastewater disposal system, eating/drinking/tobacco use, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Esmeralda’s Taqueria, 208 N. Texas Ave. – 94. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, bare hand contact with ready to eat foods.
EXXON Express Market, 505 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 97. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
HEB Food Store – Deli, 725 E. Villa Maria Drive – 93. Inadequate handwashing facilities, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
HEB Food Store – Produce – 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
HEB Food Store – Seafood – 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Hooters, 960 N. Earl Rudder Freeway – 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Jack in the Box, 2906 S. Texas Ave. – 94. Food not separated and protected, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Khairallah Halal Meat – 93. Other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Las Mexicanas Taqueria, 810 William J. Bryan Parkway – 96. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, non-food contact surfaces not clean, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2290 Boonville Road – 94. Inadequate handwashing facilities, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, environmental contamination.
McDonald’s, 700 S. Texas Ave. – 93. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Palasota Grocery, 1409 Palasota Drive – 96. Food not separated and protected, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Popeye’s, 509 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons.
Quik Time, 2901 E. Villa Maria Road – 91. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, improper hot holding temperature.
Stella’s Donuts, 1612 W. Villa Maria Road – 89. Improper date marking and disposition, inadequate handwashing facilities, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, original container mislabeling, food not separated and protected.
Stop-N-Get, 401 W. William J. Bryan Parkway – 90. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, required records unavailable, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Taco Cabana, 2410 Briarcrest Drive – 90. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper hot holding temperature, non-food contact surfaces not clean, improper cold holding temperature.
Taqueria La Perla, 1204 W. William J. Bryan Parkway – 90. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cooling time and temperature, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food establishment permit not current and valid, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Tigerland Shell, 890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 78. Hot and cold water unavailable, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper date marking and disposition, original container mislabeling, improper cold holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Tilted Pint Pub & Grill, 4248 Boonville Road – 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, original container mislabeling.
Zip N, 208 N. Texas Ave. – 98. Other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
College Station
Aggie Wheel, 5655 Raymond Stotzer Parkway – 100; Chicken Express, 710 Earl Rudder Freeway – 100; Commons Aggie Express, 676 Lubbock St. – 100; Commons Kitchen Dish Room, 676 Lubbock St. – 100; Rock Prairie Behavioral Health, 3550 Normand Drive – 100; Southside Market, 676 Lubbock St. – 100.
Carino’s Italian, 620 Harvey Road – 90. Inadequate ventilation and lighting, improper cold holding temperature, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Cole Stop, 11701 Texas 30 – 77. Environmental contamination, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unapproved sewage/wastewater disposal System, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, food not separated and protected, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que, 3055 Earl Rudder Freeway S. – 93. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition.
CVS Pharmacy, 2411 Texas Ave. S. – 97. Unauthorized persons, environmental contamination.
Gold’s Gym Tower Point, 1285 Arrington Road – Permit Suspended on March 11. Compliance on March 12. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, hot and cold water unavailable.
Grub Burger Bar, 980 University Drive E. – 91. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unauthorized persons, other violations.
I Pho’ Vietnamese Restaurant, 2501 Texas Ave. S. – 85. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unapproved thawing method, eating/drinking/tobacco use, environmental contamination, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food not separated and protected, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cold holding temperature.
Max Food Mart, 1800 Welsh Ave. – 97. Other violations, improper date marking and disposition.
Mi Familia Coco Loco, 3702 S. Texas Ave. – 93. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper date marking and disposition, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Microtel Inn Suites, 1820 Ponderosa Drive – 95. Improper posting of consumer advisories, improper cold holding temperature.
Must Be Heaven, 1700 Rock Prairie Road – 90. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper date marking and disposition, improper hot holding temperature.
Nam Café, 110 Nagle St. – 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Outback Steakhouse, 2102 Texas Ave. S. – 86. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, unauthorized persons, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper cold holding temperature, hands not cleaned and properly washed, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1700 Rock Prairie Road – 94. Improper cold holding temperature, original container mislabeling, non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Parkway – 91. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, original container mislabeling, improper cold holding temperature.
Pokeworks, 170 Century Square Drive – 96. Improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Salt Grass Steakhouse, 4330 Texas 6 S. – 91. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature, improper hot holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Shop N Go, 1500 Holleman Drive – 96. Inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Shun De Mom Express, 2704 Texas Ave. S. – 91. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 – 99. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Sonic Drive-In, 2900 S. Texas Ave. – 99. Environmental contamination.
Subway, 951 William D. Fitch Parkway – 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, unauthorized persons.
Tacos La Perlita, 919 Harvey Road – 82. Improper hot holding temperature, food not separated and protected, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Tailgate, 8984 White Creek Road – 96. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, environmental contamination, improper date marking and disposition.
Taqueria La Incomparable, 2801 Texas Ave. – 73. Other violations, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, unapproved sewage/wastewater disposal system, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, improper date marking and disposition, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food not separated and protected, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper hot holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. – 89. Improper cold holding temperature, food not separated and protected, improper posting of consumer advisories, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Wendy’s, 2052 Holleman Drive W. – 82. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, environmental contamination, non-food contact surfaces not clean, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, improper cold holding temperature.
Zero Degrees, 11671 F.M. 2154 – 94. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.