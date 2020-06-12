Brazos County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 721.
Of the total cases, 424 are considered active, 11 more than Thursday's total; 273 people have recovered, which is the same as Thursday's total.
There were 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is three more than Thursday's total. That is the most hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic. Two people were discharged from the hospital.
Health officials said that 10,415 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 48 more than Thursday's total.
To date, 24 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
