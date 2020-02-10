Let the party begin! We have reached the time of the year when the crappie and whitebass head upstream into the rivers and creeks looking for some fishy loving... All my fishing buddies have been very patiently waiting for some wet weather to kick the run into high gear when the fish begin moving up on that flush of fresh water. Many fishermen I know have been hitting the creeks all winter in search of the first wave of fish and this last weekend proves the fish have arrived and are moving up the Yegua. To add to the fun a few of us like to go after these feisty fish with the long pole "on the fly" and sometimes in the right hands this type of equipment works like magic!
