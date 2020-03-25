I've seen this before a few years back but this is a little different. This time it's late March not mid April and a successful whitebass spawn was already on the downhill side of the season when the rain came. For a very brief period it rained hard enough to fill the creeks with fresh flood water and draw up some whitebass and hybrids from the lake. The second trip for me was on Tuesday but by that time this little creek had already receded to just a trickle. Lucky for us the fish were still there!
FishTales: I hoped this might happen...
Ben Tedrick
