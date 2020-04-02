Curiosity kills cats and it would have taken me out long ago if I was a cat.
I suspect the whitebass spawning run is nearly complete over at Lake Somerville but the only way to know for sure is to go fishing yourself so that's what I did April 1st... no foolin'!
So in the effort to get my exercise during this age of "social distancing" I hiked to the creek through a mile of high grass and brushy forest to find the sunfish have taken the place of the whitebass and hybrids. This little creek has returned to normal flow and level which means there is no longer a compelling reason to go into that jungle of brush and bugs until next winter...
