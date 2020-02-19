We fisher people have been waiting for this time of the year when the whitebass begin to do their nature thing like the birds and bees. The spawning begins about the same time every year but the intensity varies greatly depending on a number of variables most notably water or the lack thereof.
This winter has been on the dry side with no major rain events to bring Lake Somerville up with a flush of fresh water. Without a good rise in Yegua creek the whitebass and crappie have to cross a very long stretch of open shallow water to reach the mouth of the creek. Once in the creek the whitebass will move upstream as conditions allow and nature calls.
Recent trips to Somerville and Yegua creek have been met with mixed results for many fishers. The early spawning run is always hit or miss but mostly miss for the average angler. The few folks that catch fish are doing something very specific to find and catch whitebass and crappie, often backed up by a long history on the water. I've not dialed in on these fish in many years but nonetheless I always enjoy the adventure and the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.