A very quick Tuesday trip back to Lake Granger's Willis creek for some whitebass on the fly! Warm sunny days and a full moon have the whitebass going full force into the spawn up many rivers and creeks around the south. This is the time to go and fill the freezer with fillet of fish! Map of Granger Lake
