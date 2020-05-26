We are about to wrap up another cycle in the seasons of whitebass fishing as the shad complete their spawning along the shoreline. The next cycle of open water schooling continues through to winter. Sometimes the schooling whitebass will push the shad into shallow water where the bank fishermen can get at the feasting bass. But that opportunity is not nearly as predictable as the shad spawn making for the "hit or miss" (mostly miss) kind of luck from the shore.
