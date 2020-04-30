Many of us have long-maligned the media, but we have noticed that throughout the coverage of the CoVid-19 Pandemic, the media has stressed the positive news: birthday party parades, contributions to help the less fortunate, the tireless sacrifices of the health care professionals, the food donations, the flyovers by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, and the adaptations made by everyone.
Bryan-College Station residents are blessed to have The Eagle in our community. The Eagle features a “feel-good” story on the front page every day and positive articles throughout the newspaper. The Eagle gives us hope in our country and in ourselves.
Thank you.
CONNIE BRADSHAW
College Station
