Thank you to the Rev. Matt Morton and Rabbi Peter Tarlow for their inspirational messages on the power of Psalm 23 and the Passover response to the 11th Plague (Eagle, April 4). Their thoughts have sound roots in both testaments of The Holy Bible.
Rev. Morton's focus on the importance of holding on to our personal relationship with God in the midst of "... uncertainty, grief and fear" and Rabbi Tarlow's optimism that we can use "... lessons of Passover and freedom" to "... get beyond this '11th plague' and seek to build a healthier and more meaningful world in which each of us appreciates our lives as a gift from God" are uplifting and sincerely appreciated.
LARRY GRESHAM
Bryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.