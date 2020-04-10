Milam County authorities are seeking a Cameron teen who has been missing for a week.
According to a social media post from the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, 16-year-old Abril Guillen Castillo was last seen in Cameron on April 3. The vehicle she had been traveling in was found in Bryan, but she was not inside.
She is described as 5’0” tall, 130 pounds with golden and brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 254-697-7033.
