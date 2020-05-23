Two men were arrested on felony drug charges Thursday in College Station after a search warrant was executed.
According to College Station police, investigators suspected drug sales were coming from a unit at an apartment complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Authorities conducted surveillance on the property and noticed a significant amount of foot traffic coming from an apartment shared by Johnathan Marquelle Edwards, 24, and Henok Berhane Zaid, 21. Several witnesses spoke with police, and at least one said the two were selling narcotics, a police report notes.
A search warrant was executed, and in the trunk of Edwards’ car, authorities said more than 3.7 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, more than 150 grams of Ecstasy, 22.4 grams of THC and more than 26 grams of Adderall were located. In Zaid’s car, police said more than 18 grams of mushrooms, about 8.2 grams of Ecstasy, 13.7 grams of THC cartridges and 90.9 grams of Adderall were found.
Edwards is charged with three first-degree felony charges of manufacture or delivery of narcotics, punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He is also charged with delivery of psilocybin mushrooms, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $177,000 bond.
Zaid faces four first-degree felony charges of manufacture or delivery of narcotics. He remains in the Brazos County jail on $200,000 bond.
