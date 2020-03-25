Four additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported to the Brazos County Health District on Tuesday, while an American Legion official says a person who recently tested positive had attended events at the local post.
Tuesday’s new cases bring the total in Brazos County to 16 people. One of those who just tested positive has been hospitalized, according to the Brazos County Health District. Of the 16 cases, 12 are related to travel. Four have no travel history, indicating they contracted the virus locally, according to the health district. Fifteen of those cases are quarantined at home.
According to Tom Marty, post commander of the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 in Bryan, a member recently tested positive for the coronavirus. That person attended two Post 159 events recently — the coffee and donuts social on March 12 and the Veterans Breakfast on March 14. Marty says that the person who is sick is resting at home in quarantine now and reports improvement.
Other people who attended these events should practice social distancing and self-isolation for 14 days after the exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC recommends seeking health advice to determine if a medical evaluation is needed, and to not travel via commercial transportation.
Many of the Earl Graham Post’s members — more than half, according to Marty — are over the age of 65. The post’s oldest member who attends events regularly is 101 years old. All post activities have been postponed until further notice, including breakfasts, coffee sessions and meetings. More information is available at alegion159.org.
Brazos County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4692 Commander Doris J. Carter said no positive COVID-19 cases among local members had been reported as of Tuesday evening.
Elsewhere in the Brazos Valley, two cases each have been reported in Milam and Grimes counties, while one case has been reported in Robertson County.
A shelter-in-place order went into effect in Brazos County at 9 p.m. Tuesday in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. The order will last through April 7, and could be extended. The order allows people to only leave their homes for essential activities, government functions and businesses. The order is outlined on an eight-page document at brazoscountytx.gov.
Milam County also has a shelter-in-place order in effect.
