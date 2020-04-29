My wife and I have been isolated longer and deeper than most, Hammered by the ordinary flu, February vanished in a maelstrom of fever, aches and wheezing. We surfaced just as the coronavirus and shelter-in-place forced us and everyone into monastic seclusion.
Now March is gone, April fading. Our cable and internet are dark, our isolation deepened. We rely on The Eagle for news and crucial information. It is an uncertain and frightening time for all, health-wise and economically. Jobs have been lost, savings depleted. Just providing daily needs has become a struggle. But man does not live by bread -- and TP -- alone.
As we battle not only a virus, but also ignorance, complacency, inconsistent leadership and a shortage of critical thinking, where do we turn for the psychic sustenance equally essential to persevere through dark and worrisome days?
Some will seek only entertaining distraction. Others may look to prayer, friends and family, pets, music, meditation or a quiet walk for the intangible, but no less real, needs of the human heart.
For me, Max Ehrman's Desiderata offers wisdom, comfort and courage. Already we are avoiding those "loud and aggressive persons" who are "vexations to the spirit." We are counseled not to distress ourselves with imaginings, because "many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness."
Therefore, Ehrman advises "be at peace with God whatever you conceive Him to be (and) with your soul," because it's still a beautiful world.
Fittingly, he concludes with "Be careful. Strive to be happy."
Yes, let's.
TOM KISKE
College Station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.