EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Green Ultra at Millican is a 50-mile, 50K, 25K, 10K trail race on Saturday at Millican Reserve. All distances will take place on single-track trails. The race also features drinks and food. Registration ranges from $40 to $85. For more information, visit trailrunner.com/event/the-green-ultra-at-millican-reserve.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
Family Movies: Moana, 9:30 a.m. Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. Free screening of the Disney film. bcslibrary.org/events.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Officers’ Wives’ Club Coffee, 10 a.m. Wives and widows of active duty or retired military officers interested in joining can call 219-6991 for more information.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
Brazos County A&M Club luncheon, 11:45 a.m. The Association of Former Students. Speaker: James Olson, professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. www.bcamc.org/calendar-of-events.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Sibling tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of stuff and get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Staying the Course — Self-Management Program, 1 to 3 p.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. Tools, tips and ongoing support to improve overall health. Participants can enjoy free gym classes, dietitian education, resources and advocacy and be eligible for a free night at the Stella Hotel. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Pickleball, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Breast Cancer/Pink Alliance support group, 6:30 p.m. Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank & Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 224-3813. www.PinkAlliance.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12-step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba fitness classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
