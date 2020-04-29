Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican from Arkansas, said, "China is responsible for every single death, every single job lost, and every single retirement nest egg lost from the coronavirus due to Chairman Xi Jinping and his Communist associates."
The virus was created in a biological warfare lab in Wuhan specializing in viruses and broke out as early as November. Caixin Global reported that Chinese labs had sequenced the genome by the end of December but were ordered to destroy their samples and not to publish their findings. On Dec. 30, Li Wenliang warned Chinese doctors about the virus and was accused by communist officials of lies "that severely disturbed the social order."
On Jan. 14, the World Health Organization tweeted that Chinese authorities have found no evidence of human-to-human transmission. On Jan. 22-23, a WHO emergency committee decided COVID19 was not a public health emergency of international concern. Around this time, while keeping quiet about the dangers of the new virus, China bought 2 billion protective face masks from all over the world, including the U.S. These countries were to experience desperate shortages later. The lab in Wuhan where the virus originated was a Level 2 lab instead of a Level 4 lab required for this type of pathogen.
It is highly probable that a lab worker acquired the virus accidentally and transmitted it to others.
Not to let a golden opportunity go to waist, Xi Jinpin, and his associates decided to shut down domestic travel but allow international travel -- thus inflicting the rest of the world with this horrible disease.
The U.S. made mistakes early on in trusting Chairman Xi and WHO authorities, but the blame rests clearly with Xi and the other communist leaders of China.
We wonder if they feel any remorse for this horror they have inflicted on the world.
RALPH LEISY
College Station
