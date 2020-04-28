City and county officials said Monday that they are in agreement with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines for reopening some businesses and emphasized precautions that will be taken in coming weeks. 

Abbott said he will let his executive order asking people to stay at home expire Thursday, allowing businesses to start opening on Friday. Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can open with up to 25% capacity, along with museums and libraries as long as hands-on exhibits are closed. Business owners are not required to open if they do not want to.

Hair salons, bars and gyms are a few businesses that Abbott said will likely open around mid-May, depending on factors like hospital capacity, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths that are tracked when businesses begin opening.

Abbott is also aiming to increase testing capacity in the state so that 25,000 tests can be conducted each day.

Citing recent lower rates of positive COVID-19 cases locally and statewide, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters expressed his agreement with the governor’s guidelines at the Brazos County Health District’s Monday press conference. 

“I think that it’s a step in the right direction,” Peters said. “Twenty-five percent capacity I think is not unreasonable, and we’ve got to start doing that at some point, so I think now is the time to begin to do that.”

Peters said the increase in COVID-19 testing that Abbott is pushing for will likely lead to an increase in positive cases in the county. But, Peters said, that increase shouldn’t alarm people as long as the hospital systems are not overwhelmed. 

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the governor will not permit cities and counties to enforce anything that is more restrictive than the minimum standards the governor outlined on Monday. Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said businesses can have stricter standards if they choose. 

Mooney said local leaders will offer guidance and assistance through Operation Restart -- a partnership between Bryan, College Station, Brazos County and the health district to outline safe practices for business owners to implement when reopening their doors. 

Mooney and other officials stressed that it is important for residents to continue following health and safety guidelines throughout the reopening process.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Monday, Sullivan said. The total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 182. There were also no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.

Sullivan said there are 82 active cases in the county, which is seven fewer than Sunday’s total. There have been 3,362 tests performed.

Seven new patients have recovered from COVID-19; Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered is 84. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms. 

There were seven patients hospitalized Monday, which is one more than Sunday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Clusters account for 45.6 percent of all cases. Community spread accounts for 42.9 percent. Travel accounts for 11.5 percent.

Sullivan said the coronavirus is spreading at a slower rate in the county because of the precautions that were taken. 

Sullivan said the minimum health protocols outlined are reasonable and that the health district will monitor the situation throughout the reopening process. 

Chad Wootton, associate vice president of external affairs for the Texas A&M University provost’s office, said it is too early to tell if courses will be conducted in person this fall, but he thinks a decision could be finalized around the middle of the summer.

While the university has not had to make staffing changes, Wootton said some of A&M’s partners have. Chartwells, which runs dining services, and the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center have furloughed some employees, he said.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said the upcoming changes are “a measured approach” and that local leaders will be working through the details of what the governor’s Monday announcement means for area residents. 

“A health crisis creates an economic crisis; an economic catastrophe creates a public health crisis -- the two go hand in hand,” Nelson said. “This is not a binary decision. We have to address both effectively if we’re going to solve this problem for our world, for our country, for our state, for Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley.”

• Eagle reporter Alex Miller contributed to this report. 

