One recent morning, I was having my first cup of coffee as I finished reading The Eagle, ending with my prayer for the day. I began remembering those days when I taught lessons from The Eagle in my fourth grade classroom. The Eagle newspapers were delivered periodically, and we all sat and read the newspaper for a while. In fact, my students and I developed our own newspaper — an 8-inch by 11-inch two-sided sheet of paper. We named it the “Tiger Scratch” with a picture of a paw scratching across the top of the page. Then a paper would go home in the Monday folders informing the parents of activities we would be doing. I selected neat articles students had written on field trips, books we read: Hank, the Cowdog, and Shh, We’re Writing the Constitution. We didn’t just read books. We became real live authors, writing our books and publishing them. All the while we were learning a lot, a statement they used often. I convinced the students they had to tell me what learning a lot meant. They said that it was like reading the newspaper.
My ostensible reason for writing to The Eagle is to thank the paper for all the updated information worldwide, especially during this pandemic, and the activities the paper offers the students. Of course, I participated in them and went on an Easter Egg Hunt.
As a former teacher of 31 years, I felt compelled to interview some students and get their take on this pandemic. They told me: It is worse than the whooping cough, flu, sinus drainage, allergies, etc. Then I asked them what they were doing with all this time on their hands. Some told me they had dancing fingers. They can’t watch the TV screen until they finish their homework watching and working from the computer screen. That’s a lot of screening!!! And their work gets graded immediately. Not only do they wash their hands often, but they clean the computer after and before others use the computer.
I took my souvenir gas mask from World War II from my storage room just in case, or I have a blue bandana handy, or I attach my maroon Aggie scarf to my glasses with clothes pins. It is funny looking, but it works. It’s good for a laugh!
Smile and keep your chin up.
BETTY MUNION
College Station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.