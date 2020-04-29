Gov. Greg Abbott has sentenced a number of Texans to death with his declaration that in-person, potentially virus super-spreading church gatherings are now considered essential services. Evidence from other states suggests that large, close proximity events have the potential rapidly, and in some cases fatally, to spread the coronavirus among attendees, their families, and other members of the community.
On March 31, President Donald Trump finally acknowledged that there will be a substantial infection rate and death toll from the virus in the United States, with no state and community immune from the impact. He urged all Americans to take every possible precaution both to protect themself, but also refrain from undertaking actions that could overload an already taxed medical system.
Based on statistics, Texas is still weeks away from peak cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Yet, while the dire situation is growing exponentially, our governor has decided that this is the time to increase possibilities of virus transmission through social contact. Tragically we will see the result of this policy decision folly in the weeks ahead.
In times of crisis we depend on our leaders to make sound, data-driven, scientifically justified decisions. Apparently Gov. Abbott is willing to ignore the advice of experts, bowing to misguided judgments of a small number of our religious leaders, with tragic results ahead for many Texans.
PETER WITT
Bryan
