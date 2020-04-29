Some people are so loyal to their political commentators and party that they ignore scientific facts and rational thinking. Some even call facts that they do not like fake news. Speaking of some of the recent comments on the Flu vs. the coronavirus, here are my thoughts.
This is not to downplay influenza, a serious illness that infects countless people each year and kills tens of thousands. But it does not overwhelm hospitals.
The novel coronavirus is sending nearly 20% of all known cases to hospitals. The flu puts about 2% of patients in hospital beds.
Approximate number of days from initial exposure until first symptoms is flu, 1-4, and COVID-19, 1-14. Average percent of known infected people needing hospital care: flu, 2%, COVID-19, 19%
Percent of deaths reported from known cases: flu, 0.1%, COVID-19: 1-3.4% (sources: CDC and WHO).
The worse thing that can happen during a crisis such as this one is to pass out false information.
I have some old sayings that are appropriate:
• No matter how often you repeat a non-fact, it never becomes a fact.
• You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.
L.G. CRUM
College Station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.