The Brazos County Health District confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 46. Officials reported that two patients have been discharged from the hospital, the first reported discharges in Brazos County.
Five patients remain hospitalized, according to Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan. Two people have died from the coronavirus in Brazos County. Community spread now accounts for 48% of coronavirus transmissions in the county. Travel accounts for 46% of cases and 6% have unknown origins. There are 14 cases combined in surrounding counties.
Sullivan spoke at a press conference Monday with leaders from several Brazos Valley health care providers. Those providers said that area hospitals are currently stocked with the needed protective equipment to keep individuals safe, and that none are at or over capacity in terms of numbers of patients.
Sullivan said that 618 tests for COVID-19 have been done in Brazos County as of Monday. He said that though testing is not available for every person, he feels increasingly optimistic about local testing capacity.
“I feel better about our testing than I did a week ago,” Sullivan said. “I feel that there is more testing coming available and I believe that there has been a lot of effort put into ramping up testing capacities.”
The health care leaders said that physical distancing practices and shelter-in-place orders are having, and will continue to have, a positive effect on the number of cases in the Brazos Valley. They urged area residents to continue following those orders and other best health practices.
“Social distancing measures have been effective,” said Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer at CHI St. Joseph Health. “It has made a positive impact on the spread of this disease. It’s hard to say what would be occurring if we didn’t do social distancing, but it has made an effect. We can see that in our hospitals. Our census is going down for multiple types of infectious processes, not just with COVID-19.”
Local elected officials said over the weekend that enforcement of shelter-in-place ordinances would increase, with College Station Mayor Karl Mooney saying that those in violation would receive citations.
Parsi said that CHI St. Joseph currently is well supplied — and is also working to increase inventory of personal protective equipment.
“At this time, we have everything we need, and we are trying to create stockpiles; we don’t know exactly what kind of peak will occur, so we have to look at all the different contingencies and try to prepare as best we can for all those scenarios,” Parsi said.
Jason Jennings, regional president of Baylor Scott & White, said that “we have what we need” in terms of personal protective equipment and ventilators.
“Baylor Scott & White is also looking at other equipment that can be turned into ventilators — there’s anesthesia equipment and other things that can be transitioned to ventilators if needed,” Jennings said. He added that community members have reached out to offer donations, including a Blinn College donation of protective equipment on Monday.
Baylor Scott & White, CHI St. Joseph and other local providers recently announced no-visitor policies in their facilities, with a handful of exceptions. Additionally, nonessential procedures and surgeries have been canceled or rescheduled.
The Texas Tribune reported late Monday that there are at least 2,877 cases of the coronavirus in the state and at least 38 people have died from COVID-19. Nationally, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen over 161,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, with a death toll of more than 2,900.
In response to a question from The Eagle about the preparedness of the Brazos Valley’s more rural counties and areas, Sullivan said that communication between the region’s urban and rural health care leaders is essential, and is occurring. The health leaders present said that Baylor Scott & White and CHI St. Joseph, among other providers, have clinics and other health centers throughout the region that currently have adequate room for COVID-19 patients and those with other health needs.
Dr. Lon Young, chief medical officer at CapRock Health, commended area residents for the use of electronic and remote telehealth care options when appropriate, which he said has helped with limiting potential exposures and with capacity. Young also said he has been impressed with the coordination and communication among local health officials, health care providers and local elected leaders in the Brazos Valley.
“Just because this is an unprecedented time doesn’t mean that we’re unprepared,” Young said.
The next COVID-19 Brazos County Health District press conference is slated for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
