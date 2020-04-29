The pope's incisive question, raised publicly recently, as to whether the coronavirus pandemic may be nature's response to our climate abuses we continuously deliver to nature.
The question has a lot of merit and I believe that it should get the attention it deserves from an enraged and properly multidisciplinary scientific group, as well as our political makers.
The holy father has the wisdom and the intellectual curiosity to ask the right questions and raise the right concerns. Th is a good one on both counts.
May God help us all navigate through this cataclysmic set of challengers, preventing their potential return this fall.
DEMETRIOS BASDEKAS
Bryan
