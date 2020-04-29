I would like to express my support for Steve Ogden's letter (Eagle, March 29). Ogden, who is 70 years old, by the way, expressed his opinion, and not an invalid one, concerning moving forward with this epidemic.
His statements do not deal with "containing the pandemic" -- they deal with the fact that maybe the pandemic no longer is containable, that we go ahead and deal with it while protecting our economy. If this is, indeed, the case, then a good opinion would be to bolster the economy by starting work again while protecting those who are most vulnerable.
Kudos to Ogden for expressing his opinion on a matter most urgent today.
Both of our mayors have called for state troupers or the National Guard to come in and help. Maybe Ogden's opinion is more reasonable?
C.R. NUGENT
BRYAN
